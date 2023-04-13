New partnership provides automatic tolling for short-term rental cars in Italy

Verra Mobility Corporation is partnering with Telepass to provide toll processing services in Italy to deliver toll payment solutions for short-term rental cars across toll roads in Italy and beyond.

Without Verra Mobility’s solutions, rental car customers are required to wait in toll lanes, paying by cash or with credit card, and rental car companies are at risk of toll penalties in the event drivers do not pay at barrier-free toll locations. Verra Mobility’s service enables electronic toll payments and offers a more seamless travel experience while traveling across borders.

Short-term rental car and shared mobility companies operating in Italy will now be able to offer customers an interoperable toll payment program that will function interchangeably between Italy, Spain, France, and Portugal.

“This partnership with Telepass in Italy is a signal of where smart mobility solutions are headed in Europe,” says Tsjerk-Friso Roelfzema, senior vice president and general manager for Verra Mobility Europe. “We are excited by the opportunity to work with Telepass, and together we can advance innovation in transportation, expedite travel for rental car drivers while also better connecting toll data from the drivers and the companies that own the vehicles. This is a value-added solution for all parties.”

“Telepass is committed to making travel easier and more seamless across Italy and Europe,” says Paolo Malerba, chief business sales officer, of Telepass. “Verra Mobility is an ideal partner to make this happen and shows much promise in simplifying travel in Italy and beyond.”

With this partnership, short-term rental car companies will be able to offer a convenience-based service that their customers want, allowing companies to easily assign toll costs to responsible drivers, with Verra Mobility managing the administrative burden of toll processing, account management, customer billing and in-vehicle device management.