Utah DOT selects new data-as-a-service product from Iteris

Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has awarded Iteris a £1.3 million contract in the first statewide procurement of its new ClearData data-as-a-service (DaaS) solution for real-time and historic traffic data.

ClearData is the enhanced mobility data output of the Iteris ClearMobility Cloud, a suite of data integration and analytics engines that aggregates and validates both proprietary and diversely sourced data inputs, including incidents, construction and connected vehicle GPS probes. It is seamlessly integrated with ClearGuide, Iteris’ traffic analytics solution, which UDOT has subscribed to since 2017.

Following processing and quality assurance, ClearData reflects real-time road conditions and is delivered to clients via subscription-based direct data feeds, application programming interfaces (APIs), or, in UDOT’s case, through ClearGuide.

ClearData reflects real-time road conditions in Utah

ClearData will provide UDOT with greater flexibility and agility in working with agency partners on planning, operations and special projects. For the first time, the agency can share the resulting data analyses with other agencies inside the state for a truly collaborative environment. This was a key factor in the state’s selection of Iteris as its data vendor.

“We are proud to support UDOT’s goal of improving the safety and mobility of Utah’s road users and streamlining their ability to utilize existing subscriptions to other Iteris services through the integration into the ClearMobility Cloud,” says Scott Perley, vice president, Application and Cloud Solutions at Iteris.

Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility.

