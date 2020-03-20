LADOT relaxes parking restrictions to encourage Angelenos to social distance

Parking restrictions in Los Angeles have been significantly relaxed to encourage social distancing in the wake of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday (March 17) this week, the order including a freeze on parking fines for 60 days agreed by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) and the city mayor has come into place.

Other measures introduced as part of the emergency response to the coronavirus pandemic will see relaxed enforcement around closed schools and of street sweeping restrictions in residential areas; a moratorium on ticketing and towing of abandoned or oversize vehicles; an extended grace period for dropping off or picking up of groceries and an immediate extension on all deadlines for payments due up to June 1.

Announcing the package of measures LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, said, “We’re in this together, and I don’t want anyone worried about extra financial burdens at a moment when Angelenos have their minds on the health and wellbeing of family and friends.

“Lifting these restrictions makes sense when more people are staying home, need additional time to run errands, and want to practice safe social distancing without being concerned about a ticket.”

The relaxation of restrictions will be in place at least until the end of this month, though there is a possibility these could be extended further.

Operations that affect health, safety and emergency access – including coloured curbs, street sweeping around encampments, peak-hour restrictions as well as repaving and slurry work – will continue to be enforced as per usual.

Normal restrictions will also apply at metered parking spaces to encourage short-stays for businesses and restaurants relying on takeout or deliveries.

LADOT general manager, Seleta Reynolds, said, “Our priorities are to support the needs of all Angelenos, protect the health of our communities, and provide the key services everyone depends on.

“We will relax parking enforcement in key areas, freeze parking fine increases, and extend payment deadlines to bring Angelenos a little peace of mind and some much-needed financial relief.”

