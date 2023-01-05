CES 2023: Ekin showcases Spotter smart city technology

Ekin is demonstrating its advanced smart traffic management, environmental analysis, and surveillance solutions at CES 2023 in Las Vegas (January 5 – 8), including the Spotter, which uses AI and high-resolution video sensors to turn everyday cities into smart cities.

The Ekin Spotter gives public sector agencies and law enforcement providers next-generation data analysis capabilities designed to improve city planning, traffic management, public safety, and environmental protections. The compact device fits seamlessly in any cityscape and a single device can be customized to deliver a variety of solutions at once, providing the data needed to promote a safer, healthier living environment.

The company’s first US pilot program integrated hurricane-resistant architecture for the South Florida location, and included free public Wi-Fi, CCTV, traffic and safety sensors (vehicles, pedestrian, multimodal, speed, red-light, public safety, situational awareness), and environmental sensors (air quality, noise, weather).

“With Ekin’s AI-powered technology solutions, cities around the world are collecting and using data on traffic patterns and rush hour congestion points to improve traffic flow and prevent accidents. They are collecting information on carbon emissions to reduce the effects of global warming on residents and visitors, and they are strengthening public safety programs with smart security cameras that enable 24/7 surveillance,” says Akif Ekin, founder and chairman of Ekin. “We are proud to showcase how technology can turn any city into a smart city at CES 2023 in Las Vegas this year.”

The Ekin Spotter is the only smart city furniture with customized modules capable of multiple functions. The system provides the flexibility to add modules according to city requirements, reducing infrastructure costs and helping to transform cities into smart and sustainable cities. The Ekin Spotter modules that can be combined on one compact smart city device include:

Antenna Module – provides connectivity with other systems, as well as GPS

ATS Module – anti-tampering system prevents unauthorized access

Eco-city Module – delivers real-time environmental insights (air quality index, temperature)

Illumination IR Module – IR-capable LED illuminates the area and responds to changing conditions

Hotspot Module – deploys public WiFi capability

Safe Traffic Module – performs automated speed enforcement and advanced traffic management with ALPR

Speaker Module – public announcement system delivers music, voiced traffic management at crosswalks, emergency broadcasts

Surveillance Module – performs 24/7 high-definition video recording

U-Turn Module – violation enforcement with auto-generated reports

CES 2023 attendees can view Ekin’s AI-powered smart city solutions, including the Ekin Box Spotter, Ekin Spotter, Ekin X Spotter, Ekin Micro Patrol, and Ekin Patrol G2 at Booth #9153 in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s North Hall. Located in the convention’s smart city area, the Ekin booth showcases the innovative technology solutions being used in airports, city centers, college campuses, and other urban areas around the world to improve walkability, make parking easier and safer, reduce auto accidents and lower crime, deliver free WiFi access, and improve city planning decisions.