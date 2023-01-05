CES 2023: Here introduces Automated Driving Zones to assist AV safety

Traffic Technology Today
At CES in Las Vegas this week (Jan 5-8) Here Technologies  is introducing its new Automated Driving Zones, which enable automakers to transparently decide where, when and under which operating conditions it is safe to activate the automated driving functionalities of their cars.
Current automated driving systems installed in vehicles must only be activated when outside conditions allow for it to be done so safely – a so-called Operational Design Domain (ODD).
With Here’s Automated Driving Zones automakers can define such individual ODDs for their cars’ automated driving functionalities, in conjunction with HD and SD map content. In addition, it can integrate dynamic location services from Here for real-time traffic information and road hazards.

An ODD can be unique to individual automakers, vehicle brands and types, as well as to each automated driving functionality across different levels of automation (from SAE Levels L2-L4). It is already being utilized in the current development, validation and production of automated driving capabilities for two global automakers.

“Here Automated Driving Zones is another example for the critical importance of accurate and dynamic location technology to enable safe autonomous driving”, says Giovanni Lanfranchi, senior vice president and chief product and technology officer at Here Technologies. “Location technology is both needed for defining the areas where automated driving is possible as well as for operating an automated vehicle safely within those boundaries.”

