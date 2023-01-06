Traffic Technology Today
CES 2023: Here Technologies launches connected-vehicle Road Alerts service

By on Autonomous Vehicles & ADAS, Connected Vehicles, Event News
At CES 2023 in Las Vegas this week (January 5-8) Here Technologies is launching its new Road Alerts service, which fuses rich vehicle sensor data from millions of cars on the road with traffic incident data to provide real-time hazard warnings to drivers for optimal safety assistance.
With Here Road Alerts, aimed at automakers who want to build vehicles that benefit from cloud-based connected vehicle systems, drivers will have accurate and timely information about hazards on the road ahead to make better and safer driving decisions. Enhancing the functionality of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for greater safety, the service helps drivers build trust in the gradually increasing automation of driving.Here Road Alerts includes warnings for a broad variety of hazards such as roadworks, crashes, break downs, reduced visibility, slippery roads, obstacles, traffic jams and wrong-way drivers.

Covering these hazards, the service helps automakers to reach higher New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) scores. NCAPs are voluntary vehicle safety performance programs rating the safety of new passenger vehicles.

This year, amongst other things, NCAP ratings in Europe and Australia will include an assessment whether speed assistance systems inform drivers of a range of specific hazardous situations like traffic jams, accidents and objects on road with sufficient lead time to adapt their speed accordingly.

To detect and report as many hazards as possible, Here Road Alerts utilizes a large pool of different sources. These include:

  • Vehicle sensor data from millions of cars on the road across multiple automakers, including head, fog and hazard lights, emergency brakes, anti-lock braking systems, wipers, electronic stability control and image sensors
  • Billions of GPS data points from vehicles and devices on the road that Here gathers every day, leveraging over 150 different probe data providers
  • Governmental road authorities
  • Local in-country “journalistic” sources such as government websites, news outlets and social media reporting in traffic incidents

 

The service is delivered with low latency to ensure drivers are kept up-to-date on the latest hazards ahead of them.

“Here Road Alerts is a fully comprehensive hazard warning service,” said Giovanni Lanfranchi, senior vice president and chief product and technology officer at Here Technologies. “Where others may rely only on a limited number of data sources, we process data from a broad variety. More sources ultimately lead to an enriched service with greater coverage and more accuracy. This is the next step on our long-standing mission to increase the safety of millions of road users.”

