Hazen.ai launches AI-powered mobile phone and seatbelt detection software to improve road safety

Currently in several trials internationally, Hazen.ai (www.hazen.ai) has announced the launch of its Seatbelt and Mobile Phone Enforcement solutions. An industry first, the company’s proprietary computer vision technology provides the highest accuracy of seatbelt and mobile phone violation detection at more than 90% accuracy for both. Global trials of the technology have already shown positive results, with first movers coming from Egypt.

“We are really excited about what we have already seen in a short amount of time integrating Hazen’s platform,” says Eslam Emad, international business development manager at Aiactive Technologies, a leading system integrator in Egypt and Africa specialising in homeland security and intelligent traffic and transportation systems solutions. “The traffic industry has traditionally lagged behind in technology innovation. The advancements with computer vision seem to make improving traffic conditions more efficient and cost effective for cities and law enforcement. We can already see how we’ll be able to make critical improvements to road safety infrastructure that will save lives.”

Seatbelt usage and reducing mobile phone usage/distraction while driving are two of the most important factors in reducing fatalities in car crashes. Talking on a mobile phone while driving increases the chance of a crash four times, and texting while driving increases this risk by around 23 times. Driver reaction times slow down 50% while using a phone. Wearing a seatbelt reduces risk of death as well as serious injury by about half. It is estimated that more than a million lives have been saved by seat-belts since their invention 60 years ago. No other single passive safety feature has been as effective.

“Road safety innovation has always been slow,” says Dr Anas Basalamah, co-founder of Hazen.ai. “We have fine-tuned our solutions to leverage existing infrastructure to be able to detect every potential angle to make roads and travellers safer. The existing cameras are powerful sensors and we are leveraging AI to tap into that to support safer driving initiatives and better city planning so that we can reduce the amount of road fatalities.”

Hazen.ai first appeared in 2018, winning the Product Innovation Award at Gulf Traffic 2018 for its computer vision solutions. Since then, the company has deployed its video analytics solutions all over the world and further developed ways to securely and efficiently implement the latest technology solutions to improve the traffic industry.

These solutions can easily be implemented into the existing traffic infrastructure, with no wiring or cabling necessary.