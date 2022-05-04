Cubic awarded operations service contract for Ireland’s Leap Card system

Ireland’s National Transport Authority (NTA) has contracted Cubic Corp’s Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division to be the operations service provider for its TFI Leap Card system.

Cubic will operate, maintain and enhance the current Leap system to align with the NTA’s future transportation goals. The operational services cover IT operations; contact centre services; card management; payment processing; financial and reporting services; and working to establish an extensive retail network through An Post.

“With the ongoing Leap expansion throughout Ireland and the introduction of additional bus operators, there will be significant change to Leap operations within the next five to 10 years,” said David Wear, general manager of EMEA, Cubic Transportation Systems. “Our team has the proven transport experience and perspectives to actively adapt to the changes in the transport landscape, and we are confident in our ability to deliver the highest quality service.”

The Cubic delivery team includes a mix of new partners, such as An Post, Microsoft and EasyTrip, as well as incumbent suppliers including Payzone and Paragon ID.

Cubic says that its solution will streamline interfaces and enable a low-friction transition as seen in transition programs for Transport for London, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission in the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Chicago Transportation Authority.

To date, over five million smart cards have been issued through the Leap system with over 167 million journeys served by Irish Rail, Dublin Bus, Luas, Go Ahead Ireland, Bus Éireann and a number of licensed private bus operators.

Cubic has been working with the NTA since 2019 when it was awarded a contract to deliver a scalable mobile ticketing system for Ireland.