Iteris secures new US$3.7m traffic signal project in southern California

Iteris Inc has won a US$3.7 million contract with California’s Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) for a regional smart mobility, safety and sustainability program.

The multi-year Initiative will Improve traffic flow and safety and reduce carbon emissions throughout four cities and one county in southern California.

Under the project, Iteris will provide traffic signal timing services and infrastructure upgrades for key signalized intersections across major corridors in the cities of Santa Ana, Huntington Beach, Tustin and Westminster, and the County of Orange.

Iteris will also deliver services including identifying upgrades for traffic signal equipment, intelligent transportation system (ITS) equipment and communication infrastructure, designing and constructing traffic signal system improvements, and developing and implementing optimized traffic signal synchronization timing plans, with the aim of improving traffic flow, enhancing public safety, and decreasing stop.

OCTA’s multi-year regional traffic signal timing project with Iteris supports the goals of Project P, a comprehensive transportation funding scheme under the Measure M program that aims to significantly reduce countywide travel time, fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, while improving safety, mobility, reliability, and overall travel experience for all road users, including vehicles, buses, bicycles and pedestrians.

By reducing delays and stops on key corridors for passenger vehicles and heavy vehicles, the project will help reduce CO 2 emissions and fuel consumption, which in turn will contribute to sustainable environmental and air quality improvements.

Iteris has designed, deployed or equipped over one third of all signalized intersections in the United States.