Montgomery County, Maryland extends traffic enforcement with Conduent

Conduent Transportation has secured a 10-year contract renewal from Montgomery County, Maryland, USA to provide automated speed and red-light camera systems designed to enforce traffic laws and make communities safer.

The county’s Automated Traffic Enforcement Program, which Conduent helped launch in 2007, is slated to expand in school and residential areas, as well as at select intersections.

The program currently includes 77 speed camera systems and 50 red-light camera systems. Conduent supplies and operates the equipment and associated technology for each system, including its Automated License Plate Recognition solution. The company also provides the software, hardware and video analytics needed to securely store data, process violations and assess the effectiveness of the locations, which are determined by county officials.

The 10-year US$116 million contract includes a 5-year base term plus five 1-year options.

A 2016 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) study found Montgomery County’s program led to a 62% reduction in the likelihood that a vehicle was traveling more than 10 mph above the speed limit at camera sites. The program also led to a 39% reduction in the likelihood that a crash resulted in an incapacitating or fatal injury, according to the study.

“This has been a highly successful program, and we’re proud that it’s viewed as a model by many other jurisdictions,” said Christopher Tippery, director of operations, Automated Traffic Enforcement Unit at the Montgomery County Police Department.

“Montgomery County has been a trailblazer in demonstrating the importance of using smart mobility innovations to enhance public safety,” said Mark Brewer, president, Transportation Solutions at Conduent.

Conduent Transportation currently operates one out of every four US public safety systems.