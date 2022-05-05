Yunex Traffic’s DSRC/C-V2X roadside unit ready for all 2023 connected vehicle models

Yunex Traffic says its RSU2X is the only connected and autonomous vehicle roadside unit (RSU) available in the US that is tested to communicate with automakers’ 2023 model vehicle on board units (OBUs).

The RSU2X, which has been in development for several years, is a central component of the ongoing Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority’s (THEA) CV Pilot program. It has also been road tested for compatibility with a number of car manufacturers.

The RSU2X uses either DSRC or C-V2X signals to transmit speed limits, red light notices and wrong-way warnings, and captures the car’s speed, direction, and location for use by connected safety systems. The powerful edge-computing unit can handle high traffic volumes, capable of handling 4,000 message verifications and 130 message signature operations per second.

It also features significantly more powerful edge-computing performance for high traffic volumes, capable of handling 4,000 message verifications and 130 message signature operations per second. The unit comes with an enclosure capable of withstanding the high winds, extreme temperatures and natural phenomena of every US region.

The RSU2X has been developed with high levels of built-in security measures in line with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework with regular threat and risk analyses and hardening measures. These include secure passwords, secure boot, as well as the use of encrypted and authenticated TLS interfaces to protect an agency’s infrastructure.

Yunex Traffic’s US connected vehicle product manager Iouri Nemirovski says the RSU2X is a major leap forward in connected vehicle technology. “The RSU2X has four times the computing power of our previous model and in one major test, managed 3 billion messages from 1,000 vehicles. These can accurately and safely handle the volume of messages needed for any city’s connected vehicle future,” says Nemirovski.