Dott among first e-scooters to be given UK standards approval

As transport authorities across the UK scramble to get e-scooter trials up and running – following last week’s go-ahead for such schemes by the Department for Transport (DfT) – European micro-mobility company Dott has announced that its electric scooter has been approved for use, meeting and even exceeding the necessary requirements set out in the legal framework.

Dott’s scooters have been assessed and accepted by the DfT’s Vehicle Classification Agency for use in UK trials. Setting high safety standards for e-scooters in the UK, the DfT requires a minimum of two brakes, large wheels, and good lighting. Dott’s e-scooters exceed these standards, equipped with large 10in wheels, a triple braking system, and an extra wide standing board. They also feature swappable, long-life battery technology.

Dott is working with a number of local authorities, TfL and the DfT to finalise city proposals for scooter trials. Once approved by the Secretary of State for Transport, Dott will be ready to launch – bringing the UK in line with many other European countries where legalising e-scooters has been credited with cutting the number of car journeys.

“Receiving the green light for our scooters from the DfT is a massive milestone and is a key step to enabling our UK launches. The DfT has set a high bar for scooter quality and it is testament to our focus on hardware that our approval has been granted so quickly,” says Duncan Roberstson, head of UK development for Dott. “Having robust, safe and reliable scooters is absolutely essential for providing a premium service to UK cities. We look forward to launching and bringing our fleets to UK streets very soon. ”

“As lockdowns ease across Europe, individual, emission-free, socially distanced transport is vital to prevent spikes of pollution and car usage,” said Henri Moissinac, CEO, and co-founder of Dott. “Research suggests around 60% of all car journeys in the UK are for distances of one-to-five kilometres, so the green impact of e-scooters in Britain cannot be understated. At Dott, we are delighted to play a part in building a flexible, multi-modal transport system that brings citizens more affordable and sustainable mobility choices. For the UK, this is only the beginning; we can’t wait to see what comes next.”

Dott is ready to help cities restart in a green and sustainable way after Covid-19 by working on city-specific proposals, aiming to help cities tackle immediate transport problems caused by Covid-19. This includes assisting in managing limited capacity on public transport and trying to stop widespread car adoption by presenting new methods of transport to the general public.

Dott currently operates over 20,000 e-scooters in 13 top cities in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Poland.