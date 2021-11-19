Traffic Technology Today
Moovit integrates Link and Bird e-scooters into its MaaS booking platform

MaaS pioneer Moovit, has announced it has added Link and Bird e-scooters to its mulitmodal booking platform, which enables commuters to access multiple public and private transit services in the free Moovit app.

Through Moovit’s partnership with Link, Moovit users will now be able to view in real-time where a vehicle is available nearby, how long it will take to walk there, and compare Link e-scooter rides with other modes of local transportation in order to select the option which best suits their needs.

Moovit also recently announced that Bird e-scooters will be available in its app in 65 cities across 12 countries including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, with plans to include US cities.

Moovit simplifies your urban mobility all around the world, making getting around town via transit easier and additional multi-modal services more convenient. By combining information from public transit operators and authorities with live information from the user community, Moovit offers travelers a real-time picture, including the best route for the journey, service alerts, and get off notifications.

“Offering more alternative forms of transport that can easily get people to their destination is a critical component of any Mobility as a Service platform,” says Yovav Meydad, Moovit’s chief of growth and marketing officer. “That’s why we are excited to partner with Bird. From Canterbury to Cologne, riders can combine micromobility with public transport to enjoy the most convenient ways of getting around, especially in some of the most congested cities in the world.”
On the partnership with Superpedestrian (Link’s parent company) Meydad adds: “The partnership will offer users the ability to travel sustainably, whether for the entire journey or by using Link e-scooters in combination with public transit, furthering our mission to decrease congestion and pollution.”
