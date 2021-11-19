Moovit integrates Link and Bird e-scooters into its MaaS booking platform

MaaS pioneer Moovit, has announced it has added Link and Bird e-scooters to its mulitmodal booking platform, which enables commuters to access multiple public and private transit services in the free Moovit app.

Through Moovit’s partnership with Link, Moovit users will now be able to view in real-time where a vehicle is available nearby, how long it will take to walk there, and compare Link e-scooter rides with other modes of local transportation in order to select the option which best suits their needs.

Moovit also recently announced that Bird e-scooters will be available in its app in 65 cities across 12 countries including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, with plans to include US cities.

Moovit simplifies your urban mobility all around the world, making getting around town via transit easier and additional multi-modal services more convenient. By combining information from public transit operators and authorities with live information from the user community, Moovit offers travelers a real-time picture, including the best route for the journey, service alerts, and get off notifications.