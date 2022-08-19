In-app drink-riding test launched for e-scooter riders

Micro-mobility provider Tier has unveiled a new bespoke in-app test to deter riders from drink riding and to point them towards an alternative form of transport if they have been drinking alcohol.

Designed to encourage riders to check their sobriety, the test asks them to match the angle of their phone with an angle displayed on a screen. The rider will be asked to do this three times within a set period. If a rider passes all three screens within the allotted time frame, they will be able to take a Tier and if they fail, riders will be encouraged to use an alternative method of transport.

The test – which is now available for IoS riders in some of Tier’s operating cities – has been developed following research conducted by the behavioural and insights consultancy innovationbubble to make sure that it addresses the behavioral changes that occur when alcohol is consumed. It also comes shortly after research in Oslo, Norway – one of Tier’s core markets – found that four in 10 of all injuries on e-scooters involved intoxicated riders.

Tier plans to support riders who fail the game by integrating the links of taxi companies or public transport options into the ‘fail screen’ of the app. The app could be integrated with a local taxi company and public transport authority, for example, to link riders to these services directly.

The test is the latest safety feature that Tier has introduced into its app to encourage responsible riding. Tier’s partnership with the ride-hailing app Free Now directs riders to book a taxi via the app if riders confirm they have been drinking. Tier has also already introduced its Safety Pricing feature, which means riders in London are not charged when vehicles are stationary during trips, further discouraging reckless riding like speeding through red lights.

Images: Teir, AdobeStock