AUDIO: Greg Winfree on getting bad drivers off the road

In this clip from the Thinking Transportation podcast from Texas A&M Transportation Institute its director Greg Winfree talks with auto industry journalist Pete Bigelow about the challenges of seeing driving as a right rather than a privilege. To hear more of the wide-ranging discussion, which also features input from podcast host Bernie Fette, log onto the Thinking Transportation homepage or find it on your favorite streaming service.

Guest info: Greg Winfree became TTI’s agency director in 2016 after working at the US Department of Transportation (USDOT). He began his USDOT service as chief counsel in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Research and Technology and was later sworn in as assistant secretary. He also served as deputy administrator and administrator of the Research and Innovative Technology Administration. Prior to those appointments, Greg served as corporate counsel for a number of Fortune 500 corporations, and also worked as a trial attorney in the US Department of Justice.

Pete Bigelow directs mobility coverage for Automotive News, a trade publication covering the global automotive industry. He writes about developments in the EV and autonomous technology areas, and hosts Shift: A Podcast About Mobility. He got interested in mobility issues while working as a certified flight instructor. Now Pete’s firmly on the ground. He lives outside Ann Arbor, Michigan, with his wife and three children.

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International (TTi) magazine and its Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title, he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs at public agencies around the world as well as CEOs of leading multinationals and ground-breaking start-ups. Tom's earlier career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

