Dott wins three-year contract in Rome for up to 4,500 shared e-scooters

Micromobility operator Dott has announced that it has been awarded a three-year contract in Rome, Italy, for the supply of up to 4,500 shared e-scooters, following a competitive tender process with city authorities.

The contract decision ensures that Dott can continue its service in the city, which was first launched in 2020. Selection criteria was based on Dott’s ability to deliver a safe and reliable service, which will be expanded beyond the city center to cover 15 districts across Rome and aims to reduce reliance on cars.

In collaboration with city authorities, Dott’s service will be focused on ensuring responsible rider behavior and improving integration in the city, the company confirmed. Vehicles will be fitted with license plates, and riders will need to have their ID verified, helping authorities impose fees on those that violate speed limits or parking restrictions.

Dott’s service is delivered by teams of in-house mechanics and ground teams, who are focused on providing a safe and reliable service. E-scooters are checked over at every battery swap, as well as through a program of scheduled maintenance.

Andrea Giaretta, regional director, Southeast Europe at Dott said, “Our renewed license in Rome shows confidence from the city authorities in our ability to deliver a high-quality service, supported by our in-house operations. We look forward to working closely with the City of Rome to support their goal of reduced car use by ensuring that our vehicles are available whenever and wherever they are needed, right across the city.”

Dott is a European micromobility operator, which currently operates over 40,000 e-scooters and 10,000 e-bikes in top cities in Belgium, France, Israel, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

In the past three years of service, Dott has supported over four million rides in Rome, from 400,000 users. Nine million km have been travelled on Dott’s e-scooters, saving 1,000 tons of CO2 if the same trips were taken by car.