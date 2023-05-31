Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre partners with Vianova for the rollout of micro-mobility

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi, which oversees transport operations in the region, has selected mobility data platform Vianova to provide insights and data analysis on the use of shared micro-mobility across the city.

Using Vianova ITC officials can access advanced geo-intelligence about connected shared mobility vehicles across the city. From e-scooters to e-bikes, policymakers and urban planners can use this data to gain insights and analytics via customizable dashboards, as well as implement parking zones and improve infrastructure across the city.

Over the past few years, the Middle East has embraced shared micro-mobility to reach pressing net-zero targets and reduce congestion and pollution in cities. International operators such as Tier, Bird and Lime have launched in the region, as well as home-grown players such as on-demand transport provider FENIX.

E-scooters were introduced in Abu Dhabi to help reduce traffic congestion, as well as enable residents to use environmentally friendly transport modes. Following a successful trial in 2019, the service has been expanded and e-scooters can be found in different zones across the city. Riders must use approved lanes and are encouraged to wear helmets and reflective jackets.

Vianova will be an integral tool for both ITC officials and micro-mobility operators to ensure scooters are parked in the right areas at the right time to capture demand, increase the use of shared mobility and reduce curbside clutter. Furthermore, geo-fencing can be used to implement slow, no-go zones and parking zones to ensure e-scooters are used correctly and respectfully.

Founded in 2019, Vianova provides a cloud-based mobility analytics platform, which leverages IoT and data from more than one million connected vehicles every day. It provides public and private organizations, including mobility providers, cities, and infrastructure managers, with information to help them solve the most pressing mobility challenges.

The ITC project follows similar work Vianova has enabled in European cities. In Brussels, Vianova enabled the creation of 120 new geofenced slow-speed, no-go and incentivized parking hubs for riders. This infrastructure reduced pavement clutter and street patrols by 30%, saving resources and improving public opinion of shared mobility.

Andrea Civitarese, head of business expansion, Middle East at Vianova, said, “The UAE has ambitious net-zero targets and slashing transport emissions is key to achieving them. Vianova will be on hand to support ITC in Abu Dhabi with the rollout of shared micro-mobility in the city. From capturing demand for shared e-scooters to highlighting the most suitable locations for parking, data and insights from Vianova will help the city and its citizens to reap the benefits of micro-mobility.”