USDOT announces $52 million in technology innovation grants

The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has announced more than $52 million in grants for eight states from the Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation (ATTAIN) program.

As part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the grants will fund technology-based solutions that improve the travel experience for millions of Americans who use our highway and transit systems, with expanded eligibility for projects in communities that have previously lacked investments, including rural areas and areas of persistent poverty.

“Your zip code shouldn’t determine whether you have access to safe, affordable transportation,” said US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With President Biden’s investments in innovative technology, we’re helping communities make transportation safer and more efficient, particularly in places that haven’t received enough resources in the past.”

The program promotes advanced technologies to improve safety and reduce travel times for drivers and transit riders that can serve as national examples of innovation to improve access to transportation for all communities.

“These grants will help deliver a more leading-edge transportation system designed to reach everyone and to work for everyone, especially those in communities that have lacked access to efficient transportation,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “Whether we’re addressing climate change, or making roads safer, President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is bringing critical solutions to the communities we serve.”

The eight selected projects will help advance intelligent transportation systems (ITS) technologies that improve mobility and safety. The projects include the extension of real-time traffic information and signal timing systems, including for transit, along with other advanced technologies.