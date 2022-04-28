WhereIsMyTransport upgrades emerging-market commuter app

WhereIsMyTransport has announced updates to Rumbo, its public transport app for commuters in emerging markets which has over 500 000 users in Mexico City, Lima and Bangkok.

Rumbo v3.0 provides enriched journey planning, real-time alerts and community features.

The updated and upgraded app offers data for formal and informal public transport modes and routes. Data is kept fresh by a purpose-built data management platform and in-field teams. Real-time insights alert users to incidents as they happen, while community-submitted disruption reports are validated by WhereIsMyTransport.

Interactive maps make it easier to get around with tappable new icons for stops, points of interest, disruptions and routes, as well as static maps accessible even when offline. Quicker planning is possible through saved locations, and by interacting with the map for details like directions, cost, routes, and expected time of arrival.

“Rumbo is a one-of-a-kind app, vital for getting our users around sprawling megacities,” says Devin de Vries, CEO of WhereIsMyTransport. “These new features underline Rumbo’s position as the go-to source of public transport information in emerging markets.”