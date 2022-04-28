WHITE PAPER: How cities can connect e-scooters with public transit

Superpedestrian, the MIT-spinoff e-mobility company, and the Cities Today Institute have released a report on how e-scooters can better integrate with public transportation systems.

How e-scooters are Aligning with Public Transit is a roadmap for helping e-scooters and public transit work better together to reduce car trips. The report looks at how cities all over the world are implementing e-scooter policy, and identifies new and existing solutions.

The report urges cities to consider:

Establishing intermodal transportation hubs, modelled on Move PGH in Pittsburgh, USA by installing e-scooter parking at important public transit stops, giving riders a wider set of options all in one place.

Integrating micromobility fare systems with public transit fares to lower costs for riders.

Improving on-the-ground information and integrated trip planning features, to make intermodal trips easier to identify and plan.

Expanding equity programs in micromobility which have the highest rates of public transit integration. Superpedestrian’s LINK-Up and LINK Serv riders, which serve veterans and riders on public assistance, are over 10 times more likely to use scooters to connect to a transit stop than other destinations.

Deploying e-scooters to fill overnight gaps in public transit. Superpedestrian e-scooters are available 24 hours a day in most of its cities. This service is valuable to riders who work night shifts or leave for work early in the morning, guaranteeing that riders always have an option to get to work and return home.

“Micromobility is real transportation,” says Paul White, senior director of public affairs at Superpedestrian. “Based on evidence in our cities across the globe, we know that when micromobility and public transit are more seamlessly connected, they offer a more compelling alternative to private car use. At Superpedestrian, we’re looking to deepen that integration to not only increase the use of shared e-scooters, but to increase the accessibility of public transit as well.”

Images: Superpedestrian, Adobe Stock