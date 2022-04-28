Voi deploys Drover AI technology in Europe to tackle e-scooter pavement riding and parking

In the first full-scale deployment of computer vision on e-scooters in Europe, thousands of Voi vehicles in Norway’s capital city Oslo will be installed with Drover’s PathPilot AI technology.

Drover AI uses machine-learning and computer vision to identify whether an e-scooter is on the pavement, road or cycle lane.

After trialling the first global use of computer vision on e-scooters last year in Northampton, UK, the Swedish micromobility operator is undertaking a full-scale launch in Oslo to improve scooter safety and compliance.

PathPilot will help Voi and Oslo City Council govern and control how and where scooters are ridden and parked in the city.

The technology, similar to the sensors used in autonomous vehicles, can be linked directly to a scooter’s motor to automatically slow the speed of the vehicle when it enters forbidden rider zones, such as pavements. PathPilot can also train its parking algorithm to spot if a scooter is parked correctly.

By collaborating with Drover, Voi will be able to build a record of where and how the scooters are being ridden in Oslo, helping to inform algorithms that can prevent pavement riding and enable better scooter parking. PathPilot will also automatically deliver insights on fleet use and rider behaviours which Voi can then share with Oslo City Council to help improve the service.

“Voi’s vision for 2030 is for micromobility to become a staple of urban living across the globe. But we know that vision can only become a reality if the micromobility industry prioritises the safety of users, pedestrians and other road users equally,” says Fredrik Hjelm, co-founder and CEO of Voi Technology. “That’s why we’re working with Drover to tackle the issue of pavement riding once and for all. By incorporating AI into our micromobility offering we believe we can nudge riders towards better parking and riding practices.”

Alex Nesic, co-founder & chief business officer at Drover AI, says: “We’re delighted to be working with Voi on the first full-scale deployment of computer vision technology in Europe. It’s clear that micromobility has a key role to play in a sustainable future for urban transport and we know AI can help solve some of the industry’s toughest problems.”

Demand for shared micromobility in Oslo is high, with 70% of the city’s population downloading Voi’s app during Summer 2021.