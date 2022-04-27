AUDIO: Why good roads are so important

In this clip form the new episode of the Thinking Transportation podcast, Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) research engineer Darlene Goehl talks about the importance of well-maintained roads. In the full episode she explains how roads were first paved and how decades of experimentation have led to development of the modern streets and highways that are central to our daily lives.

Darlene Goehl heads TTI’s Materials and Pavements Division. She joined the Institute in November 2016 after retiring with 28 years of service from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). She earned a B.S. degree in Civil Engineer from Texas A&M University in 1988 and has been a registered professional engineer in the state of Texas since 1995. She is currently working on pavement forensic, pavement design, and seal coat studies for TxDOT.