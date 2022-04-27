Dott launches its shared e-bike service in the Netherlands

Dott, the Dutch micro-mobility company, is launching its shared e-bike service in the Netherlands for the first time.

The company’s e-bikes are now available in Amersfoort and will arrive in Enschede in the coming weeks.

E-bike pricing will be €0.25 per minute with no unlock fee. Value passes are available by the day or month to reduce costs for regular riders.

Parking will be set up with recommended parking zones across both cities, in line with regulations. Dott has identified and mapped suitable bike racks which can be used to park its shared e-bikes. These spaces will be highlighted as suggested parking areas to riders.

The launch in the Netherlands follows other European cities including Paris, Rome, Milan, Brussels and Cologne.

Dott collaborates closely with the cities it operates in to offer a service adapted to the needs of each city. Repairs, maintenance and logistics will be handled in-house by specialists at Dott’s warehouses.

Vehicles are built to last and repaired where necessary, and any parts that cannot be reused are recycled. Dott is working to reuse, upcycle or recycle 100% of used vehicles and parts, and aims to exceed a five-year life-span for its vehicles. The company is targeting a 100% electric logistics fleet and renewable energy in all its cities.