MaaS grows as multimodal journeys now possible across 13 transit agencies in two states

Moovit has announced a partnership with NEORide, EZfare, and Masabi, to enable Ohio and Kentucky riders to seamlessly and safely purchase and validate EZfare transit tickets, all within the Moovit app, to facilitate a frictionless public transit journey with 13 local transit agencies.

Mobile ticketing offers a significant benefit in keeping both passengers and transit agency employees safe. By providing contactless fare payment that can be visually inspected or scanned at validation units, public transportation riders, and transit agency employees, no longer need to handle cash, cards, or interact with ticketing infrastructure, enabling them to maintain social distancing regulations.

Once a user launches the Moovit app, inputs their destination and selects their transportation route, Moovit will display the total cost of the entire trip, whether it’s a single bus trip, or transferring lines between multiple EZfare agencies, Moovit will calculate and display the total, and breakdown, fare of the trip.

It will then enable in-app ticket purchasing: Users will have the ability to purchase transit tickets directly in the Moovit app, powered by Masabi’s Justride mobile ticketing SDK for public transportation, which means users no longer need to fumble for change or stand in line at transit stations

And it will provide a unique QR code for ticket validation: Moovit will display a digital ticket and QR code, courtesy of Masabi, that can be visually inspected or scanned at onboard validation units currently being deployed across EZfare agencies.

“Our vision for a MaaS experience is to give riders the ability to plan, pay, and ride for any public transit, shared mobility, and micro-mobility option – via one app,” says Yovav Meydad, Moovit’s chief growth and marketing officer. “With seamless integration of mobile ticketing and payment providers, users no longer need to search pockets for change or stand in line to top up monthly transit passes. We are excited to partner with Masabi and NEORide to offer riders a convenient, efficient, and safe way to plan, pay, and ride transit as we continue advancing into our new normal.”