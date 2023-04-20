Cubic adds HDR and image stabilization to its third-gen Gridsmart cameras

Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) has announced improvements to its Gridsmart cameras to allow traffic professionals to detect and track vehicles and pedestrians with more clarity.

The new FE3 is an enhancement of the Gridsmart iconic fisheye camera and now includes multi-exposure High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology that improves image quality in challenging, variable lighting conditions.

For advanced detection, the new AC3 camera delivers state-of-the-art image stabilization, improving range and accuracy even in high winds.

“These third-generation cameras have capabilities that improve image quality in challenging conditions, empowering traffic agencies with an improved product for road safety,” says Jeff Price, vice president and general manager, Cubic Intelligent Transportation Solutions (ITS). “While it’s exciting to be leading new applications of technology and AI, Cubic always remembers that transportation is about people — people moving safely, freely and efficiently.”

Customers will recognize the iconic bell of the FE3 and the familiar form of the AC3 hardware with the same mounting kits as previous generations, including pole assemblies and junction boxes.

The enhanced cameras will begin shipping at the end of April and require Gridsmart software version 23.1.