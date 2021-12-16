TRL named as a supplier by Crown Commercial Service in the UK

The UK’s TRL (Transport Research Laboratory) has been named as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Transport Technology and Advisory Services (TTAS) framework. This award maintains TRL’s position as a leading provider of strategic research and advice, and supplier of digital, data and technology enabled solutions to the transport sector.

The TTAS framework agreement covers roads, rail, marine and aviation and is accessible by any public sector organisation across all four nations of the UK, including the Department for Transport, Transport Scotland, Local Authorities, and Innovate UK. The lots TRL have secured include Transport Data Services, Sustainable Transport Technologies, and Transport Professional Services. The framework provides a simplified procurement route to TRL’s products and services through the TTAS catalogue.

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2020/21 CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £2.04 billion – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

“At TRL, we see two transformational technology enabled trends happening across transport,” says Ryan Hood, TRL’s head of Digitisation of Transport. “The first is greater levels of digitisation and automation, and the second is the increasing decarbonisation agenda, with rapid change and innovation associated with these two areas ramping up across the sector. Our position on CCS TTAS framework supports our ambition to continue leading the market in these areas, providing our clients with easy access to our strategic research and advice capabilities, data and technology solutions, and our range of cloud-native software products in the areas of Urban Traffic Control, Road Safety Analysis, and Asset Management”.

Previously via a similar framework, TRL provided solutions including traffic optimisation data services, accident investigation data and research, Low Emission Freight Trials, Vehicle 2 Grid trials support, and strategic support through the C-19 pandemic, totalling £12m in value. By making its capabilities available via government frameworks, TRL activities deliver their mission to create a clean and efficient transport system that is safe, reliable and accessible for everyone.