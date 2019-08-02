Transition Networks selected for major ‘smart city’ ITS project

Global provider of enterprise network infrastructure, IoT (Internet of Things) and edge connectivity, Communications Systems Inc. (CSI) has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Transition Networks Inc. was selected by a major metropolitan transportation agency for a major ‘smart city’ intelligent transportation system (ITS) project.

As more transportation agencies look to use actionable intelligence to monitor trends and improve service, they are deploying smart, energy efficient technology and communication devices to assess traffic congestion, safety, pedestrian counts and other applications. Transition Networks will connect, power and manage the un-named city’s traffic data via its hardened TAA compliant, PoE+ (Power-over-Ethernet) switches. The company’s technology will connect and power thousands of traffic intersections deploying intelligent transportation devices. The project brings intelligent transportation infrastructure citywide and advances the company’s strategy into creating smart city IoT solutions. Transition Networks’ portion of the project is valued at US$7m and is expected to ship during 2019.

With the number of IoT devices predicted to grow to exponentially, Transition Networks hopes its unique PoE solutions will continue to be a critical component of the IoT and smart city ecosystem saving time, reducing costs and conserving energy for cities while increasing safety, security, and conveniences for citizens. CSI’s on-going restructuring efforts are shifting its focus towards faster growing markets such as IoT and network edge management that have positioned it to develop products with unique features. Auto Power Reset (APR), which automatically reboots an unresponsive PoE powered device connected to the switch meets critical needs for ITS customers.

Addressing the demands of smart city and hybrid networks, Transition Networks’ PoE switches and converters, adapters, and optics integrate easily into smart network applications in commercial and hardened environments. The company’s embedded Device Management System (DMS) software, which creates an interactive map for agencies to see all of their connected devices, quickly pinpoint issues and allows the administrator to immediately take action. Both DMS and APR have been important features for several other smart city projects and were key differentiators when the customer chose the Transition Networks’ solution.

“This project’s impact on smart city infrastructure will be a guide for city planners and integrators as they look to harness the benefits that smart city switch technology provides including simplified network management and significant cost-savings,” noted Scott Otis, Transition Networks’ president and general manager. “We are continually developing innovative solutions to advance our position as an integral component of the IoT and smart city ecosystem.”