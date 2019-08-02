Swedish taxi platform selects Here as mapping and location services provider

A Scandinavian company that has developed a technology platform that matches riders to drivers for more than 60,000 taxi trips every day, has switched to mapping and location services from Here Technologies as it targets greater fleet efficiencies and precision ETAs for customers and drivers.

Cabonline is the largest taxi company in the Nordic region and its technology platform powers everything from booking to dispatch to payment for multiple owned and affiliated taxi brands across the region. The company has approximately 5,700 vehicles in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark, operated by 2,700 connected taxi firms, including Taxi Kurir, Norgetaxi, TOPCAB, Kovanen, Taxi Skåne, Taxi Väst, Umeå Taxi and Sverigetaxi. To support the company’s future growth, Cabonline is now integrating the Here Location Services suite into its platform, giving it access to more accurate mapping, traffic information and routing algorithms.

Supported by Here’s location-based services, Cabonline targets several benefits, including:

More precise ETAs (Estimated Time of Arrival) for customers and drivers, aided by Here routing algorithms which draw on real-time, predictive and historical traffic data;

More precise ride cost estimations for customers;

Improved driver safety, aided by industry-leading map information that integrates data for taxi driving lanes, speed limits and electric vehicle (EV) charging points;

Improved post-trip analytics

Here is also well-placed to support Cabonline as it expands in on-demand transportation and logistics. This spring, the company launched Jip as a new brand in Trondheim, Norway, with a focus on attracting young professionals. The company also recently launched Reliver, a service for handling return goods that e-commerce customers order but do not want to keep, enabling transporters to move packages during times when cars are not highly used.

“World-class transportation requires a world-class mapping platform,” said Stefan Hansen, SVP and general manager for the EMEA region at Here Technologies. “Our visibility into live road conditions, advanced routing algorithms and other location tools enable us to support Cabonline in the effective planning and execution of its daily fleet operations. We look forward to collaborating with Cabonline through the next stage of its growth.”

Kristofer Signer, Cabonline’s CTO, commented, “With Here Technologies as our location partner, we aim to further optimize the movement of each of our 5,700 cars, as well as enhance customer experience. This is an important part of our work to shape an efficient and scalable technology platform that can support our continued growth.”