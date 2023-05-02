ITS UK launches study into export opportunities for the intelligent transport sector

Intelligent Transport Systems UK (ITS UK), the industry association for the transport technology sector, has launched a study to identify the key overseas markets, opportunities, and barriers to trade for the intelligent transport sector.

The ITS Exports Study, supported by the Transport Technology Forum, will investigate which markets are the top priority for UK ITS businesses, with the aim of informing how government and industry best support the sector in exporting more overseas.

As part of the study, ITS UK is asking businesses from across the industry to respond to a short 10-minute survey, providing information on their attitudes to exporting. The survey is for companies of all sizes, including those providing both products and services and is applicable to those who currently export and those that don’t.

Max Sugarman, chief executive of ITS UK, said, “We know the UK is highly regarded across the globe for its expertise and knowledge in intelligent transport, with British businesses working on projects around the world.

“The ITS Exports Study, launched with the support of the Transport Technology Forum, is about helping ITS businesses by identifying those countries which the sector sees as priority markets, and understanding what government and industry bodies like ITS UK can do to support companies looking to expand internationally.

“I’d urge all companies, whatever your size and whether you’re an established exporter or never exported before, to provide input into our survey and help us identify how we can best support ITS providers in securing new overseas opportunities, helping to make our transport technology sector a truly global industry,” Sugarman added.