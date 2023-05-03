Q-Free extends SaaS advantages to entire Kinetic Mobility platform

Q-Free, a provider of mobility solutions for smart city infrastructure, has announced the full integration of software as a service (SaaS) deployment across its entire Kinetic Mobility platform.

Created from inception to take advantage of cloud-hosted, SaaS modeling, Kinetic Mobility is a real-time, holistic, user-centered, advanced traffic management platform (ATMS) that enhances mobility across local, intercity, and regional applications.

The user-configurable system unites video feeds, signal input, event notifications, maps, and other aspects of intelligent transport under a single, user-friendly interface. Adopting a SaaS delivery model makes Kinetic Mobility more accessible and affordable for agencies of any size, budget, or project scope.

Kinetic Mobility combines traditionally isolated systems into a single platform, allowing the synchronization of all ITS devices including traffic signals, DMS signs, CCTV, and weigh-in-motion regardless of manufacturer.

Q-Free America EVP Steve Mager, said, “We’re delivering a holistic approach to traffic management, where information is shared across all agency departments. This unique approach allows agencies to leverage information happening elsewhere in their area that historically they didn’t have access to. Best of all, this can be done using existing field devices regardless of manufacturer.”

The most immediate advantage of using the cloud-hosted SaaS model is the low initial investment, according to Q-Free. It uses flexible, subscription-based payment options to eliminate the high upfront cost of purchasing or licensing traditional on-premises software; while offering a safe, scalable solution where users only pay for what they need.

Q-Free also offers robust data storage with customizable storage terms and adheres to a strict policy of safe data storage that conforms to SOC 2 security requirements to keep data protected and private.

Finally, a traditional headache of legacy systems is server maintenance and software updates, requiring many person-hours on an ongoing basis. With Q-Free’s SaaS deployment, Kinetic Mobility servers, databases, and software updates are handled by Q-Free rather than the end user or government agency, slashing IT budget requirements and reducing downtime while improving overall system security.

“Working with critical infrastructure, data security and privacy are of the utmost importance,” said Q-Free America COO Whitney Nottage, P.E. “SaaS programs that leverage large-scale cloud services provide a level of security, reliability, and scalability not easily achieved by on-premises systems.”