Iteris awarded ITS contracts in California and expands Cisco partnership

Supplier of applied informatics systems for the transportation industry, Iteris Inc., has been awarded two new contracts by the City of Modesto in California, and has expanded its relationship with Cisco.

The two one-year projects in Modesto include the development of a citywide transportation technology master plan, as well as signal coordination and timing improvements. Iteris is assisting the City authorities to evaluate and make recommendations to improve its existing traffic signal system infrastructure, which includes the advanced traffic management system (ATMS), closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera system, communications network and topology, traffic signals, and the various application platforms that are often used to manage this infrastructure. The focus is to provide an intelligent traffic management system that will improve air quality, traffic flow and overall pedestrian/citizen safety in the city while making recommendations for the improvements to the city’s intelligent transportation systems (ITS) infrastructure. The deployment plan organizes the selected strategies into specific projects to be deployed in a prioritized and phased manner.

The ultimate goal of the traffic signal synchronization project is to generate optimal timing plans for each of the 156 intersections located outside the downtown area. By properly timing the intersections and implementing optimized time-of-day plans, this project will balance capacity and flow to reduce vehicular stops through the system and facilitate movement of all modes of transportation during peak hours. This project will ensure local residents and visitors have a pleasant experience when navigating through Modesto, whether in a passenger vehicle, on transit, by bicycle, or on foot.

“We are proud to support the City of Modesto’s goal of improving the safety and mobility of its road users by embarking on this strategic plan and traffic signal synchronization project,” said Scott Carlson, vice president and assistant general manager for transportation systems at Iteris. “This initiative represents the continued expansion of our planning and traffic signal coordination services in California, and will ultimately help to increase the value and effectiveness of the region’s existing transportation infrastructure, while also improving air quality and reducing fuel consumption.”

Iteris has also announced that Cisco will now support its video detection platform as part of Cisco’s Connected Communities Infrastructure solution. This follows January’s news that Iteris will promote the analysis of traffic data through the Cisco Kinetic platform. This included the integration of Cisco communication systems into current and future projects, ensuring its mutual customers have the most secure and reliable communication infrastructure for their end-to-end transportation systems. The company has also certified that by integrating Cisco hardware and software at the edge, the Iteris Intersection-as-a-Service offering supports advanced capabilities for edge processing, as well as larger data sets and connected vehicles applications.

Todd Kreter, senior vice president and general manager of roadway sensors at Iteris, noted, “The combination of our progressive video detection systems and Cisco’s industry-leading networking and software capabilities will transform how data from traffic moving through signalized intersections is collected and analyzed. With our expertise in bringing enhanced connectivity to signalized intersections and Cisco’s delivery of next-generation edge analytics, this partnership will simultaneously address current transportation challenges and advance multimodal safety technology across our nation’s roadways.”