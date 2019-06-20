PTV software helps create Poland’s new national traffic model

German transportation software developer PTV Group has supplied two of its simulation and planning systems that have been used to create a new national traffic model for Poland’s road network.

PTV’s software was used as the basis for the creation of a new national traffic model for Poland’s General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways (GDDKiA). The agency says the new model will allow Polish highway investment projects to be designed more efficiently due to the faster verification of traffic flow assumptions and analyses. The INMOP3 (Intermodal Transport Models at Three Levels: national, regional and local) project implemented by the GDDKiA has introduced new traffic models which, due to their intermodality, constitute the basis for an analysis of the transport networks across the country, in regard to both the development of infrastructure and the associated passenger traffic.

Traffic models using PTV’s software reflect the processes occurring in the transport system throughout the country. In addition, the national model has been integrated with the regional and local models, which are to become the standard for planning and developing mobility systems in the future. The PTV Vissim and Visum tools, used by creators of the project, are elements of a transport planning software suite that have been devised for entities responsible for designing and developing transportation infrastructure and construction investments, as well as for the organizers and operators of public transport networks.

Visum is software for traffic analyses, forecasts and GIS-based data management, while Vissim is a microscopic multi-modal traffic flow simulation software package. When used together, they allow the development of operational plans and multiannual strategies and have been used by over 10,000 licensed transportation planning and modelling specialists and by over 2,500 cities worldwide.

The INMOP3 project coordinator, Andrzej Brzezinski, from the Warsaw University of Technology, said, “Introduction of standards on each of the planning levels: national, regional and local will facilitate dialogue between the contracting parties and the designers, and by integrating the models on all levels, it will reduce the time needed for analyses.”

Martyna Abendrot-Miłuńska, a board member of PTV’s Polish branch, commented, “In our experience, the use of new technological solutions makes it possible to minimize risks as early as at the design stage, and to adapt the implemented solutions both to the present and future conditions.”