MaaS-based multimodal transportation platform being created for Andorra

Siemens Mobility, and its partners HaCon and Eos.uptrade, will create an intermodal mobility platform for the principality of Andorra; a microstate between France and Spain, which is one of the world’s smallest countries.

The consortium will be working for the country’s electricity supply company FEDA (Forces Elèctriques d’Andorra), which was appointed to create the new platform by the Government and the seven councils of Andorra. The country’s investment in the new multimodal platform will help Andorra achieve its sustainability goals, including lowering carbon emissions and promoting public and multimodal transport. The platform will operate as a Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) offering and a new application will integrate several transportation modes across the country and the first phase of the project, a smartphone app, will be available for download by riders in the autumn.

The app will include public buses, electric bike-sharing and chargers for electric vehicles, and on- and off-street parking. The app will allow riders to view available transportation options, plan their trip in real-time and manage payments across the various modes of transport. The new tool will also help transportation operators improve the quality of their service and will allow transport to access real-time data to monitor the quality and efficiency of service. The application will be rolled out in three phases starting, with real-time trip planning and ticketing for regional buses.

The application will be built on a platform created by Siemens subsidiary HaCon, which creates apps and web-based solutions that receive over 100 million requests from passengers every day who rely on the company’s technology to empower their mobility choices. Also working on the project will be another Siemens company, and subsidiary of HaCon, Eos.uptrade is a software developer that provides online sales systems and integrated timetable and ticketing solutions for the public transport sector.

“Cities are increasingly understanding the importance of connecting different modes of transportation to ensure a seamless transition for passengers, from the first mile to the last mile, improving passenger experience,” noted Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility. “These platforms not only make it easier for passengers to plan and pay for transportation, but also help cities promote sustainable transport.”