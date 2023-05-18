VivaCity deploys 65 AI sensors in Dudley for smarter intersections

VivaCity has announced a partnership with Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council, in the west of England, to assist in reducing road congestion, boosting active travel initiatives and improving traffic flow in the area.

Sixty-five of VivaCity’s AI sensors are being used to capture high accuracy data on vehicle and active travel flows. This will allow Dudley Council to identify drivers for potential issues in the area, inform future decision making and introduce appropriate infrastructure interventions.

The multimodal data that VivaCity can provide will not only allow Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council to identify and address the causes of congestion, it will also enable simultaneous monitoring into the impact of interventions taken to improve traffic flow within the region.

The data collected from the sensors has already allowed the council to make the decision to deploy VivaCity’s Smart Junction solution, which helps to tackle several issues, including congestion, active travel and road safety. It utilises the highly accurate, multi-modal data from the sensors with the intention of making direct and quantifiable improvements to vehicle and active travel journeys through improved optimisation of throughput at the junction.

“VivaCity’s sensors have been incredibly beneficial to the work we are trying to accomplish in the Dudley area,” says Dean Hubbard, project engineer for Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council. “We understand how frustrating traffic congestion and journey disruptions can be for local residents and visitors, and we hope that our work helps minimise this throughout the region. At a time when we are trying to further develop and revamp the area, VivaCity’s data is crucial in helping optimise travel and safety for all.”

“We’re excited to work with Dudley on diagnosing the root causes of congestion, using our sensor data combined with their local knowledge,” says Mark Nicholson, CEO and co-founder at VivaCity. “We have been able to target a specific junction in the area, in which we will now implement our Smart Junction solution to help solve further issues. Our collaboration with Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council has proven the value of an end-to-end solution, using data to spot issues, combined with smarter technology to solve them.”

Find out more about VivaCity’s solutions including it’s recently implemented near-miss detection in the exclusive video interview its COO Peter Mildon did with TTI at the ITS America Expo.

Images: Lewis Clarke, VivaCity