Iteris to support Caltrans in smart mobility, safety and accessibility initiative

Iteris has announced that it has been awarded a US$1.1 million contract from the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for smart mobility design and engineering services related to the rehabilitation and upgrade of roadways spanning three communities in the City of Los Angeles.

Under the terms of the one-year sub-contract agreement with Jacobs, Iteris will provide services in the areas of engineering traffic signal system, street lighting system, and pavement, sidewalk and curb ramp upgrades across 75 intersections in Santa Monica, Hollywood and Echo Park.

The roadway rehabilitation and upgrade program will help to improve safety, mobility and accessibility for all road users, including vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists, with a focus on Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance.

“We are proud to be selected by Caltrans to plan and design the upgrade and rehabilitation of these key roadways and walkways in three key corridors in the City of Los Angeles,” says Steven Bradley, vice president, Consulting Solutions at Iteris. “By preserving and extending the life of the existing roadway infrastructure, and bringing the corridors in compliance with ADA requirements, road users in Santa Monica, Hollywood and Echo Park will benefit from enhanced safety, mobility and accessibility for many years to come.”