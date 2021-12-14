Parkopedia launches product to unify fragmented EV public charging

Parkopedia is bringing together interconnected parking and charging technologies to transform the EV driver experience, starting in Europe and North America.

The company wants to transform the combined parking and charging experience for EV owners with the launch of ‘Park and Charge’, which will deliver the most comprehensive and accurate charging service available. EV owners would be able to accurately find, authorize, pay and manage charging sessions with ease, all in one place from within their vehicles.

With an existing database of 70 million parking spaces globally, Parkopedia’s high quality data will provide a unique and comprehensive service of parking and charging. The new Park and Charge service offers automakers a solution for their drivers that addresses the current driver pain points surrounding public charging, such as:

Park and Charge caters for the growing number of electric vehicles and the charging demands this will bring, into one easy to use interface. Park and Charge is able to bring together the current highly fragmented parking and charging value chain that brings friction to drivers, by utilising its interconnected products:

By utilising existing assets, as well as aggregating industry players, such as Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and E-Mobility Service Providers (EMSPs), Parkopedia’s integrated in-car solution bridges the disconnect between parking and charging industries and services – overcoming the barriers to enable frictionless parking and charging in-car experiences for drivers.