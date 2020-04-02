Partners connecting asset management platform with smart street lighting system

A new strategic partnership between two UK companies will combine the world’s most deployed smart street lighting management system with one of the country’s most widely used connected asset management software platform.

Headquartered in Cambridge, with regional operations in the USA and Australia, Telensa has announced it is working in partnership with Warwickshire-based Yotta to enable cities to control their streetlights from one platform. The partnership brings together Telensa’s PLANet Central Management System with Yotta’s Alloy platform, providing users with a completely seamless lighting solution, enabling them to control groups of streetlights and other wirelessly connected sensors. With urban authorities increasingly looking for pragmatic ways to manage and develop their smart cities, this is a great first step to providing an integrated and accessible solution.

Telensa PLANet is an end-to-end intelligent street lighting system, consisting of the company’s Telecell wireless control nodes connecting individual lights, a dedicated Ultra Narrow Band (UNB) wireless network, and a central management system. PLANet maximises the benefits of LEDs, pays for itself in reduced energy and maintenance costs, improves quality of service through automatic fault reporting, and turns streetlight poles into hubs for a variety of smart city sensors. With more than 1.8 million lights currently connected in over 400 cities globally, Telensa’s PLANet has become the world’s most popular connected streetlight system. Working with Microsoft and Samsung in the Urban Data Project, Telensa is helping cities to build future-proof operations driven by data intelligence, trust and transparency.

Widely used by local authorities across the UK, and with other deployments in Australia and New Zealand, Yotta’s Alloy takes asset-rich environments into the future with connected asset management. Alloy is the only connected asset management solution able to seamlessly connect people, systems and assets. It is scalable across multiple asset types and integrates with all systems through powerful APIs (Application Programming Interfaces).

With the ever-increasing need for data and 24/7/365 connectivity, Alloy can help an authority’s smart city vision by empowering them to make better, more informed decisions by ensuring their customers’ systems, assets and people are connected, and the data they produce is structured and captured to provide operational, as well as strategic insight. Connected assets lay the foundation for the future of smart cities and communities, and the Alloy platform equips clients with data visualisation, powerful workflow management tools, enterprise-strength and user-specific capabilities.

“For over 15 years we have been working with cities to make millions of streetlights smart, and create a platform for further smart city sensing,” noted Brent Hudson, CEO of Telensa. “We’re delighted to integrate with Yotta’s next-generation, Alloy solution to make cities a smarter, more efficient and joined-up place for citizens to live.”

Yotta’s CEO, Nick Smee, commented, “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Telensa. Since Alloy was launched, we have been focused on laying the foundation for the future of smart cities and a new world of connectivity. Telensa shares that vision. We are confident that by working together in tandem, we will be taking further steps to realise it.”