New guidance system will use real-time data to manage parking in Nevada

The USA division of Norwegian tolling and intelligent transportation systems (ITS) supplier Q-Free will use real-time data to manage a complex and diverse parking system in one of the largest cities in Nevada.

Q-Free America has announced that it will deploy a comprehensive parking guidance system (PGS) at the Victorian Square parking garage in the City of Sparks, which is located just east of Reno. The system will provide real-time information on available spaces, making it easier for drivers to find parking. It will also allow the city to post parking availability information through an app or website, further enabling drivers to better plan their parking in the city. The four-level Victorian Square parking garage contains 750 parking spaces in the heart of Sparks’ dining, theatre, and casino district. Space availability will be monitored using Q-Free’s USDS (UltraSonic Directional Sensor) Parking Sensor, which do not require cutting into the infrastructure, thus reducing installation costs. In addition, variable message signs (VMS) in and around the garage will display parking space availability, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant signs will direct handicapped drivers to specific spaces.

The Ultrasonic Directional Sensor is designed to replace inductive loops and provide accurate vehicle counts, offering high-accuracy detection, even of wrong-direction events. The ceiling-mounted USDS sensors are extremely reliable and play an important part in any facility or level-counting parking guidance solution, while eliminating the need for saw-cutting groundwork. The USDS system is available as either a single unit standard or three-unit cluster design that reduces the need for delineation to separate entrance and exit lane counts.

Q-Free’s solution is ideal for the Sparks project because of the high vehicle turnover rate in the garage, which serves business owners and staff, as well as tourists and residents enjoying the city’s entertainment offerings. In addition, sharing real-time parking availability with drivers will allow them to determine in advance whether to drive downtown, rideshare, or use other transportation services. While this is Q-Free’s first installation in Sparks, it continues the company’s success in Nevada, where its solutions help manage parking at some of the Las Vegas Strip’s most iconic resorts, including the Cosmopolitan Hotel’s 5,000-space underground parking garage.

“We commend the City of Sparks for recognizing a parking problem and making the commitment to address it for their citizens. The Sparks city government is really progressive,” commented Dave Radford, executive vice president of Q-Free America’s parking division. “When we showed them our parking solution, they saw it, liked it and made a decision. This is one of the quickest and smoothest agreements we have seen which, I believe, is a credit to the city and a testament to the quality of our products. We know that our parking solutions reduce time spent looking for parking by an average of 40%. Based on such tangible benefits, we anticipate more contract announcements within the state of Nevada coming soon.”