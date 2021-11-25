Korton launches new 8-port TSN industrial Ethernet switches for IoT applications

Kontron, a provider of IoT/embedded computer technology (ECT), is expanding its industrial switch product line with high-performance and cost-effective TSN switches.

The different versions of the KSwitch D10 MMT will be available in early Q1/2022 and offer both RJ45 and SFP fiber interfaces up to 2.5 Gb/s with full TSN feature-set and management.

Modern automation solutions for successful Industry 4.0 and IoT applications require high-performance real-time communications. Kontron’s new KSwitch D10 MMT family is suitable for Fast- and Gigabit networks and is specifically designed for use in industrial environments.

In addition to a compact design, the switches offer the possibility to interconnect machines, controllers and other devices in a future-oriented way based on Time Sensitive Network Ethernet (IEEE 802.1 TSN).

All TSN standards, such as IEEE 802.1AS, 802.1Qci, 802.1Qav, 802.1Qbv, 802.1Qbu/3br and 802.1CB, as well as IEEE1588 v2 are supported.

The implemented management allows to structure Quality of Service, VLANs and IGMP-functions in industrial networks and to program the TSN network. Optionally, a Netconf implementation for TSN network functions is available.

The system software can be updated via standardized update functions.

All variants of the KSwitch portfolio, including the new KSwitch D10 MMT switches, can be flexibly combined with each other, making it easy to build a future-oriented TSN or standard Ethernet automation solution.

Thanks to state-of-the-art technology, the switches operate reliably and at high performance while reducing power consumption.

Further cost savings result from the use of standardized RJ45 as well as optional SFP (Small Formfactor Pluggable) slots. SFPs are available as modular, optical or electrical transceivers for fiber optics or “direct attach copper” and can be used flexibly and scalably depending on the application. Due to the compact design in DIN-Rail mounting, the space requirement in the control cabinet or industrial rack is greatly reduced.

The KSwitches of the D10 MMT series have a high-quality metal housing, which predestines them for use in rugged environments. They can be deployed at temperatures from -40° C to +75° C as standard; they also support a wide supply voltage range of 12 to 56 V DC.

Thanks to the robust power supply and high electrical immunity, the KSwitch D10 MMT variants operate safely and reliably even in harsh production environments with strong magnetic fields or unstable voltage supply.