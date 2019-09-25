Wunder Mobility launches its urban transport platform in the USA

European mobility technology company Wunder Mobility has completed US$60m in Series B funding and announced its expansion into the North American USA market with the opening of official US headquarters in Los Angeles.

Based in Germany, the company offers turn-key solutions for companies and cities to provide clean, convenient, and accessible mobility, with Wunder’s technology currently powering more than 100,000 vehicles facilitating over 12 million trips worldwide. Customers in 100+ cities on five continents are using the Wunder platform to launch and scale new mobility services, manage and finance fleets of shared vehicles, optimize daily operations, and improve urban planning and traffic management. Wunder Mobility is a technology service provider to major OEMs, cities and mobility start-ups across the world, including Daimler, Toyota, Yamaha, BMW, and Volkswagen, as well as the city of Hamburg, host of the 2021 ITS World Congress.

The company’s new funding comes from existing investors, including Blumberg Capital and KCK, and will be used to enhance Wunder’s capabilities to provide innovative mobility technology for smart cities and expand into new markets. As part of this program, Wunder has started working with an un-named automotive company in the USA, as well as some early-stage start-ups, such as new car-sharing company Caramel, and Kuhmute, a charging station provider from Michigan. Wunder notes that the transportation industry and private vehicle ownership in the USA are under threat from large-scale trends like urbanization, declining car ownership among younger generations, and climate change, which are presenting a challenge for stakeholders within the mobility space that trying to respond and harness these trends.

Wunder aims to address these issues by providing any company, including OEMs, fleet operators and mobility startups, with a flexible, multi-modal technology solution marketed to their customers, using their brand. The company’s core product offerings include:

Wunder Carpool – an innovative technology solution for commuter carpooling that aims to reduce traffic density and improve air quality levels in cities;

Wunder Shuttle – a solution for all types of on-demand ridesharing services with professional drivers, which can be integrated seamlessly with existing means of transport;

Wunder Fleet – delivers technology to power all vehicle sharing services ranging from bikes to electric scooters and cars;

Wunder Rent – a solution that enables rental car customers, to book, pay and open a rental via their mobile phones;

Wunder City – helps cities evaluate, plan and regulate mobility companies by aggregating and understanding data;

Wunder Park – provides smart solutions for digital parking management.

“Our proven track record and strong customer base in Europe and globally, combined with our initial traction with USA customers is a proof point that transportation companies across the world can leverage our platform to efficiently launch new mobility services,” said Sam Baker, co-founder and COO at Wunder Mobility. “We’re excited to continue growing our customer base here in the USA and further accelerate our mission to help businesses move mobility forward, whether it’s a car dealer in Kentucky, a global automotive manufacturer in the Rust Belt, or a mobility startup in San Francisco.”