FHWA and FTA award US$49.2m in innovative technology grants

The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) have awarded US$49.2 million in innovative technology grants to improve mobility and multimodal connections on America’s highway and transit systems.

The FHWA awarded US$45.2 million in Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) grants to ten projects using advanced intelligent transportation systems (ITS) technologies that improve mobility and safety, reduce congestion and support underserved communities.

The FTA awarded US$4 million in Enhancing Mobility Innovation (EMI) grants to nine transit agencies and organizations in six states and the District of Columbia to improve access and mobility for transit riders.

“With these grants, the Biden-Harris Administration is helping communities deliver modern transportation systems that connect people to where they want to go more affordably, efficiently, and safely,” says US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We’re pleased to support these innovative solutions that will improve driving and public transit for Americans in urban, suburban, and rural areas alike.”

“ATCMTD grants promote innovations that help expand access to transportation for communities in rural areas and cities alike, improve connectivity, and prepare America’s transportation systems for the future,” says Stephanie Pollack, Acting Federal Highway Administrator. “The program uses advanced technologies and innovation to promote safety for drivers and transit riders and funds projects across the nation that others can learn from as national models.”

“FTA’s Enhancing Mobility Innovation program provides more tools to improve mobility and make all modes of transit easier to use and more attractive to riders,” says FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “This funding will help recipients test new innovations with a goal of deploying long-lasting solutions that improve the lives of people in their communities.”

ATCMTD FY 2021 projects and amounts:

Alabama

Alabama Department of Transportation US$5,000,000

Proactive Route Operations to Avert Congestion in Traffic (PROACT) Alabama with advanced technologies to improve operations on I-65.

California

Port of Los Angeles US$3,000,000

Port of Los Angeles Gateway – advanced technologies to improve trucking, drayage and terminal operator activities.

Illinois

City of Chicago US$3,990,000

Chicago Centralized Transit Signal Priority Project – that prioritizes buses at traffic lights.

Kansas

Kansas Department of Transportation US$6,679,072

Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor Project advanced technologies — to deliver traffic, weather, and other operational information to commercial trucking to optimize freight routing.

Kentucky

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet US$5,147,300

Kentucky’s Wrong Way Driving and Integrated Safety Technology – that uses ITS to detect and deter wrong-way incidents.

New Jersey

South Jersey Transportation Authority US$8,748,763

Smart and Connected Atlantic City Expressway deploying cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies to support future connected and automated vehicles.

North Dakota

North Dakota Department of Transportation US$1,449,000

Electric Vehicle User Range Anxiety Solution for Rural North Dakota – to provide additional EV charging stations.

Ohio

NEORide US$1,493,313

EZConnect – An Open and Cloud-based Mobility Center Providing One-Stop Access for Travel Needs of Underserved Customers.

Tennessee

City of Chattanooga US$4,577,721

An End-to-End Decision Support System for Integrated Smart Electric Grid and Transportation System Management.

Washington

Washington State Department of Transportation US$5,122,345

Washington State Ferries Terminal Wait Times Traveler Information System.

EMI FY 2021 projects and amounts:

California

Metropolitan Transportation Commission US$500,000

San Francisco Bay Area Regional Demand Responsive Transit Brokerage Service.

City of Richmond US$250,000

Unify Richmond Moves

City of Santa Monica US$330,432

Anonymous and Recurring Digital Intercept Survey for Big Blue Bus.

District of Columbia

Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments US$250,000

Vanpool Microtransit Pilot: Creating Software to Increase Vanpooling as a Viable Public Transit Mode for Transportation Disadvantaged Populations.

Maryland

University of Maryland-College Park US$800,000

Software-based solutions for smart and equitable travel demand management.

New York

Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority US$283,219

Verifying Low-Income Fare Eligibility via Connections to other State Databases.

Ohio

NEORide US$338,600

Real-Time Open Data Exchange for Demand Response Software Using Transactional Data Standard for EZConnect Mobility Hub.

Oregon

MobilityData US$798,000

Improving traveler experience through openly available high quality multimodal service information.

Texas

NTT Data Inc US$500,000

Transit Data Twin and Simulator.

Images: Adobe Stock, USDOT