Hayden AI to provide 300 ABLE camera systems for New York MTA

Smart traffic tech company Hayden AI has signed a contract with the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) to deploy 300 interior mounted Automated Bus Lane Enforcement (ABLE) camera systems to ensure that bus lanes are free from illegally parked vehicles.

The agreement includes an option to install as many as 200 additional camera systems upon MTA request.

Installation of the first 300 interior mounted ABLE cameras has started and is expected to be completed by the end of December.

“We are very proud to partner with MTA on this exciting transit bus mobility initiative,” says Chris Carson, CEO of Hayden AI. “Ensuring that bus lanes are free from illegally parked vehicles means that thousands of riders will experience faster, smoother, and safer transit trips. We appreciate the opportunity to deploy our technology as we help to enhance the ridership experience for all MTA transit bus passengers.”

Vaibhav Ghadiok, Hayden AI co-founder, EVP of Engineering, and architect of the company’s ABLE system adds: “We look forward to leveraging our AI-powered computer vision technology to enhance the ridership experience for all MTA transit customers.”

