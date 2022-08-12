Derq partners with Texan distributor to offer AI video analytics

MIT spin-off Derq, a provider of real-time artificial intelligence (AI) analytics solutions for connected roads and vehicles, is partnering with distributor Paradigm Traffic Systems to bring its AI video analytics and connected infrastructure solutions to Texas.

The partnership will bring together Derq’s cutting-edge technologies and Paradigm’s strong market presence and long-standing customer relationships to enhance road safety and smart traffic infrastructure in the state of Texas.

Derq’s real-time perception and connectivity AI platform aggregates data from different sources including traffic sensors, signal controllers and connected infrastructure. The platform enables two application offerings, Derq INSIGHT and Derq SENSE. Derq INSIGHT generates real-time safety and traffic insights providing agencies with the tools to take an increasingly proactive safety approach with several life and cost savings benefits.

Derq SENSE is an edge-based solution that provides real-time infrastructure-based analytics for off-board cooperative perception and traffic management applications. This includes vehicle-to-everything (V2X) applications for connected and autonomous vehicles, adaptive traffic management, smart pedestrian crosswalks and smartphone safety apps.

“Our partnership with Paradigm enables us to leverage their trusted relationships and strong track record with various agencies across Texas, a state that is at the forefront of piloting and adopting cutting-edge ITS and CAV solutions,” says Dr Georges Aoude, CEO and co-founder of DERQ. “Our goal is to improve road safety and efficiency for our customers and deliver this societal impact at scale. Several agencies across Texas have made road safety a top priority. Partnering with Paradigm, the leading distributor in Texas, aligns with our goal to support state and local agencies in achieving their vision zero priorities.”

“Paradigm Traffic Systems is excited to partner with Derq and offer our customers advanced AI video analytics that are unmatched in the transportation technologies industry,” says Ryan Zenzen, president of Paradigm Traffic Systems. “Paradigm’s Texas customers will benefit greatly by upgrading their infrastructure for the Derq INSIGHT and Derq SENSE solutions, which will make the roadways safer for our families, friends, and community.”

Images: Adobe Stock.