AUDIO: Why bicycles are the transportation mode of the future

By on Audio, Multimodality & Micromobility

In this clip from a  recent episode of the Thinking Transportation podcast from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI), associate research scientist Bahar Dadashova and research engineer Joan Hudson discuss how active transport will become increasingly important in the decades to come as urban populations continue to increase dramatically. To hear the whole episode and more like it log onto the Thinking Transportation homepage or find the podcast on your favorite streaming service.

Dr. Dadashova is an interdisciplinary research scientist and data analyst at TTI. Her research focuses on transportation data analytics, where she uses analytical and statistical tools to evaluate various impacts of transportation on environment, public health and equity. She has been involved in bicycle mobility and safety research related projects for TxDOT, USDOT, FHWA and NCHRP. She is the current co-chair of the Transportation Research Board’s Bicycle Research Subcommittee, where she has led and coordinated the development of NCHRP projects on bicycle and pedestrian data collection, mobility and safety.

Joan Hudson is a research engineer at TTI, where she has worked for more than two decades. Her focus areas are in pedestrian, bicycle and transit safety, planning and operation. She is a graduate of both Texas A&M University and The University of Texas, where she earned a bachelor’s of science and master’s of science in civil engineering. She and her family enjoy being active in the outdoors, and she especially loves walking or bicycling for transportation and recreation.

