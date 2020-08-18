Los Angeles to host ITS World Congress 2022

Following the disappointing news back in June that the ITS World Congress will not be hosted in a physical form in Los Angeles this year, as was originally planned, anyone who had been looking forward to a trip California will be heartened to hear that the event is now to take place in the city after all – in 2022.

The Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITS America), in partnership with Reed Exhibitions, today (18 August 2020) announced that the 28th ITS World Congress will be held in Los Angeles in 2022, marking the signature event’s return to the United States for the first time since 2014.

The ITS World Congress, which in 2022 will be held September 18-22 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, is the premier event for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) around the world. Each year, industry stakeholders, including policymakers, OEM’s, entrepreneurs, researchers, academics, investors, and other leaders gather in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific on a rotating basis.

The ITS World Congress features live education sessions in which industry experts present the latest developments in ITS, tours and demos that showcase cutting-edge technology in action, multiple networking events, and a comprehensive expo floor.

“Los Angeles is the perfect venue for the 28th ITS World Congress. Given the necessity of cancelling this year’s event there, we are particularly pleased to showcase it in 2022,” said ITS America president & CEO Shailen Bhatt. “It is a city in which smart mobility is transforming how people get around, which clearly aligns with our vision at ITS America: a better future transformed by mobility – one that is safer, greener and smarter.”

“We’re enthusiastic about announcing ITS World Congress 2022 in Los Angeles, and the ITS America 2023 Annual Meeting in the Dallas area,” said Will Wise, Reed Exhibitions’ Group VP. “The long-term planning and vision we are creating along with our partner ITS America is in sync with our view of significant intelligent transportation and mobility sector innovation, transformations and growth for the years ahead.”

Following the ITS World Congress, ITS America’s next major event will be the ITS America 2023 Annual Meeting, April 24-27 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, near Dallas.

Earlier this summer, ITS America and Reed Exhibitions announced the ITS America 2021 Annual Meeting will be held in Atlanta, May 17-20, 2021. Next month, they will launch ITS World Congress All-Access, a digital education event series, accessible on demand on multiple dates in September and October of 2020.

Don’t miss next week’s (begins 24 August 2020) TTI Podcast in which Shailen Bhatt will discuss the World Congress, the impacts of Covid-19 on the wider transportation world, and why Beatles tribute acts should watch out…