ITS World Congress 2020 in LA cancelled and replaced with virtual event

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and prioritisation of the health and safety of the global community of ITS professionals, the ITS World Congress 2020 scheduled for 4-8 October 2020 in Los Angeles will not take place as an in-person event, it has just been announced.

In its place organisers ITS America and Reed Exhibitions are launching a virtual event series for the ITS World Congress community. ITS World Congress ALL ACCESS, a digital event series coming this autumn, will be an immersive experience of education sessions, discussion groups, recommended content, solutions and case-studies, a knowledge and resources centre, and other online opportunities to connect the global community of intelligent transportation leaders and influencers.

ITS America and Reed Exhibitions remain committed to ensuring that the global ITS community is able to convene virtually to connect, discuss the latest trends in the industry and be at the forefront of recovery and innovation, and promises more details to follow in the next few weeks.

For the past 27 years, transportation and technology professionals from public agencies, private companies and academia from around the world have gathered in leading cities to discuss and share how technology is being used to improve transportation in their home countries. These challenging times have made clear that technology is even more critical as we contemplate the post-pandemic world.

“We are disappointed not to gather in person, but the spirit of innovation to solve transportation challenges is more important than ever right now,” said Shailen Bhatt, president & CEO, ITS America. “Join us for a virtual engagement to learn from leaders around the world on how different countries are using technology to solve challenges during this difficult time.”