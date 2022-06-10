Truvelo to showcase range of enforcement solutions at Traffex

Truvelo (UK) will showcase it’s range of UK Home Office type-approved and non-type-approved camera systems, including the D-Cam digital camera, LASERcam4 digital hand-held camera and VIA-Cam radar speed enforcement camera, at Traffex in Birmingham, UK, (June 14-16)

Turvelo provides mobile and fixed speed and red-light enforcement solutions; a state-of-the-art back office solution; and an in-house civils capability which supports systems installation/repair and the provision of traffic-calming solutions such as speed bumps and road markings.

The LASERcam4 is useable on and off public highways supporting criminal and civil enforcement activities. IP55-certified, it can store up to 2,000 offences on its internal memory. With a 3.2in colour touchscreen and an integral eight-hour power supply, it weighs just 1.7kg.

The camera’s Class 1 Eye-Safe laser is effective from 3–750m, with a beam divergence of <1mrad. The LASERcam4 has an acquisition time of a third of a second and speed accuracy is +/-1mph over a 10–200mph range.

Truvelo’s VIA-Cam radar speed enforcement camera, used by community speedwatch groups and on private estates, was recently deployed at a wind/solar installation which is entirely off-grid.

With the Violation Management System, a state-of-the-art electronic back office capable of processing all types of enforceable driving and parking offences, Truvelo is now a complete end-to-end solutions and services provider. The VMS also provides a traffic data management capability — which is useful when trying to build the case for new installations or enforcement regimes.

TheViolation Management System can accept inputs from many different manufacturers’ products. It can be supplied as an internal private cloud version which will operate on servers behind customers’ own firewalls, or as Software as a Service direct from Truvelo using any cloud-based environment, including police service-approved Microsoft Azure. The ability to communicate with any other third-party back office system guarantees interoperability with and a migration path from solutions already in use.

Truvelo also has its own in-house civil engineering team that operates nationwide and undertakes all aspects of works related to fixed camera deployment, with loop and piezoelectric sensor installation services particularly popular.

Field service engineers are fully qualified to work in a roadside environment and implement traffic management. Services offered include construction of new sites as well as camera pole and site refurbishment for existing deployed systems. A rapid response service is offered to arson attacks and post knockdowns, as well as for refurbishment of damaged camera post housings.

Last year, Truvelo was awarded a place on the Crown Commercial Services TTAS framework. This permits UK public-sector bodies to procure from Truvelo by way of direct award as well as further competition.

Visit Truvelo (UK) at Traffex on Stand H024.

Image: AdobeStock