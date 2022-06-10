Swarco companies to showcase combined portfolio at Traffex 2022

Swarco will present its integrated portfolio of traffic management and intelligent transport systems, including systems and solutions for the former Dynniq UK, at Traffex 2022 (June 14-16)

The Swarco stand, E012, at the event which takes place at Birmingham’s NEC (National Exhibition Centre) in the UK, will also showcase a variety of products and services relating to the smart charging of electric vehicles (EVs) and road marking systems from Hitex.

The stand will include a control room demonstration of Swarco’s modular mobility software, MyCity. Traffex visitors will be able to experience MyCity’s urban traffic control management and UTMC functionality, as well as features that include air quality management, journey time information and strategy management.

Swarco will also be showing its electronic signage range; variable message signs (VMS), vehicle activated signs (VAS) and Prism signs, as well as its traffic signal control solutions.

SRL Traffic Systems, one of Swarco’s key partners, will also be exhibiting at Traffex, on stand B010. The company will also be showcasing MyCity, along with its temporary traffic management solutions, a number of which are engineered by Swarco.

APT Skidata, the parking solutions joint venture between Swarco and Skidata, will also be exhibiting at Traffex on stand F002.