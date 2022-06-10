CPI to debut cashless payment device at Parkex 2022

Crane Payment Innovations (CPI) will present its Alio Pro open payment solution for the first time at Parkex 2022 from June 14-16.

The parking industry event takes place at Birmingham NEC in the UK, alongside Traffex, which is making a return to the exhibition calendar after a three-year absence due to the pandemic.

The Alio Pro cashless card reader combines a card reader, PIN pad, contactless reader, and a screen in a modern and user-friendly option to support EV charging stations.

“We are excited to showcase the Alio Pro at Parkex for the first time,” said Gillian White, strategic marketing for CPI. “In considering how best to support the electric vehicle charging market, we have developed a cashless card reader that solves major obstacles that currently interfere with EV manufacturers’ success. For example, the need for their service payment solutions to display the cost of charging, is easy to activate, configure, and set up, and is open payment.”

Find out more about CPI’s cashless payment solution by scheduling a meeting with the CPI team or visiting Booth #P351 at the Parkex 2022 show.