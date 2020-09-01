Redflex begins major upgrade of automated enforcement in Los Angeles

Redflex Traffic Systems is currently in the beginning stages of upgrading 113 automated enforcement camera sites throughout the Los Angeles area that are designed to enhance safety by enforcing traffic laws at bus and rail crossings.

This initiative is part of a US$25.4 million agreement with Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) to improve automated enforcement system technologies and associated back office management services over eight years. The entire network is currently one of the largest automated enforcement programs in the United States.

Under the contract, Redflex will upgrade and maintain the camera systems and host the back-office solution for violations processing, customer service and court support. All citations are reviewed and approved by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The agreement is significant on multiple levels including its location, its size and its duration.

“This is one of the most watched transportation regions in the world and like us, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is committed to the goals of Vision Zero to reduce transportation deaths and serious injuries,” says Mark Talbot, group chief executive officer of Redflex Holdings Limited. “Our work with Metro will give us the opportunity to profoundly impact the safety of Los Angeles’ residents. Imagine the consequences of a crash between a bus and a car, or a train and a car. Reducing or possibly even eliminating those incursions is vitally important.”

The project will feature Redflex’s Halo 2 camera system and Alcyon back office software, with 45-megapixel cameras delivering high quality images. “The certainty of enforcement drives compliance,” Talbot continues. “It’s an unarguable fact that when cameras are in place, violations go down and dangerous or bad driving behavior changes.”

The Redflex system is designed to be a fast and cost-effective retrofit with a modern, simple to use back office. Beyond its functionality, the system is attractive with fewer extraneous parts than competing systems, and is environmentally friendly with a low power draw that also uses LED flashes where possible. When fully upgraded, the Redflex automated enforcement systems will be active at several Metro light rail network and bus intersections.